Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Scott scores 19, FGCU ends 6-game losing streak 84-62

December 21, 2019 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Scott, Jalen Warren and Caleb Catto combined for 50 points Saturday and Florida Gulf Coast topped NAIA Saint Thomas (Fla,) 84-62, ending a six-game losing streak.

Scott led with 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting with four 3-pointers. Warren added 16 points and Catto 15. The trio made 17 of the Eagles’ (3-11) 29 field goals. Tracy Hector had seven of FGCU’s 21 assists.

Justin Brown scored 24 points for Saint Thomas, Ahmad Gilbert 16. The Bobcats led 7-0 before FGCU scored. Warren put FGCU ahead 8-7 as part of a 23-0 run for the Eagles before a media timeout with 9:43 left in the opening half.

Florida Gulf Coast led 52-19 at halftime on 56% shooting while holding Saint Thomas to 5-of-28. The Eagles blocked six shots, Justus Rainwater swatting three.

Advertisement

Florida Gulf Coast travels to Los Angeles to face USC on Dec. 29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end