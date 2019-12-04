SD State goes up against Montana State

South Dakota State (6-4) vs. Montana State (5-3)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Montana State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a tough loss this past Saturday. Montana State lost 98-72 at home to Green Bay, while South Dakota State came up short in a 64-50 game at Indiana.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson, Baylor Scheierman and Noah Freidel have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Jackrabbits scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Harald Frey has accounted for 41 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Dakota State has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jackrabbits have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Montana State has an assist on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) over its previous three contests while South Dakota State has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Summit League team. The Jackrabbits have averaged 21.1 free throws per game.

