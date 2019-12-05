Seahawks-Rams Preview Capsule

SEATTLE (10-2) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seattle 7-5, Los Angeles Rams 8-4

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 24-19

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Rams 30-29, Oct. 3

LAST WEEK – Seahawks beat Vikings 37-30; Rams beat Cardinals 34-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 2, Rams No. 12

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (3), PASS (10).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (8), PASS (29).

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (25), PASS (5).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (13), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – NFC West rivals meet again in probable final NFL night game at Coliseum. … Could be Pete Carroll’s last visit to stadium where he won two national titles with USC. His next win will be 100th regular-season victory in 10 seasons with Seattle. … Seahawks tied with Niners at 10-2 atop division, while Rams sit three games behind in division they won past two years. … Seattle helped out Rams’ wild-card hopes by beating Minnesota last Monday. Vikings are one game ahead of LA. … Seahawks won teams’ first meeting in Seattle, but only when normally reliable Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds left. … Seahawks have won five straight, eight of nine. … Seattle is 6-0 on road this season, best start in franchise history. … Seahawks are 3-0 in night games this season, and 10-2-1 in Sunday night games in team history. … QB Russell Wilson has at least three TD passes and no interceptions in each of last three meetings with Rams. With next win, he will tie Tom Brady for most wins as starting QB in first eight seasons. Wilson is first QB in NFL history to have winning record in each of first eight seasons. … RB Chris Carson is 19 yards shy of second straight 1,000-yard season and would be only sixth back in Seahawks history to accomplish feat. … Two weeks after Ravens brought NFL’s second-ranked offense to Coliseum, Seahawks arrive with third-ranked unit. Rams defense has been solid in nine of 11 games, getting wrecked only by Tampa Bay and Baltimore. … Rams face NFC West opponents in three of final four games. … LA’s ineffective offense showed signs of waking up in 34-7 blowout of Cardinals last week. RB Todd Gurley went for 95 yards on 19 carries, second-most touches of his curious season. … Rams DT Aaron Donald has faced Seahawks 11 times, making 10 1/2 sacks and 18 tackles for loss and forcing two fumbles. … Jared Goff needs two TD passes to become seventh QB in Rams history to throw 80. Goff went without TD pass in November before strong game last week at Arizona. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in three straight games against Seattle. … CB Jalen Ramsey faces Seahawks for second time in career. He had interception of Wilson for Jacksonville in December 2017 in Jags’ win over Seahawks led by Rams backup QB Blake Bortles. … WR Cooper Kupp is 55 yards away from first career 1,000-yard season, currently eighth overall in NFL. … Zuerlein’s next field goal will be 200th of career. … Fantasy tip: If you’ve been wary about playing Gurley because of his inactivity, Rams coach Sean McVay swears he will actually use franchise running back more down stretch. What a concept.

