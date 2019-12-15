Seattle 30, Carolina 24

|Seattle
|13
|7
|3
|7
|—
|30
|Carolina
|0
|7
|3
|14
|—
|24
First Quarter
Sea_Carson 16 run (kick failed), 10:26.
Sea_Metcalf 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 5:22.
Second Quarter
Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 13:43.
Sea_Lockett 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 10:09.
Third Quarter
Car_FG Slye 52, 11:35.
Sea_FG Myers 30, :28.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Carson 6 run (Myers kick), 7:18.
Car_McCaffrey 15 run (Slye kick), 4:53.
Car_Samuel 5 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 3:14.
A_72,544.
___
|
|Sea
|Car
|First downs
|21
|28
|Total Net Yards
|428
|414
|Rushes-yards
|34-154
|29-145
|Passing
|274
|269
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-16
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-27-1
|25-42-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|1-8
|Punts
|4-41.3
|4-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|31:18
|28:42
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 24-133, Prosise 5-15, Homer 2-7, Wilson 3-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-87, Allen 5-25, Samuel 4-23, Moore 1-10.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 20-26-0-286, Gordon 0-1-1-0. Carolina, Allen 25-41-3-277, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 8-120, Turner 3-26, Hollister 3-23, Metcalf 2-36, Gordon 1-58, Prosise 1-10, J.Brown 1-9, Carson 1-4. Carolina, Moore 8-113, McCaffrey 8-88, Samuel 5-31, Thomas 2-23, Hogan 1-13, Wright 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
