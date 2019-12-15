Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

December 15, 2019 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle 13 7 3 7 30
Carolina 0 7 3 14 24

First Quarter

Sea_Carson 16 run (kick failed), 10:26.

Sea_Metcalf 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 5:22.

Second Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 13:43.

Advertisement

Sea_Lockett 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 10:09.

Third Quarter

Car_FG Slye 52, 11:35.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sea_FG Myers 30, :28.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Carson 6 run (Myers kick), 7:18.

Car_McCaffrey 15 run (Slye kick), 4:53.

Car_Samuel 5 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 3:14.

A_72,544.

___

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Sea Car
First downs 21 28
Total Net Yards 428 414
Rushes-yards 34-154 29-145
Passing 274 269
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-14 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 3-16 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-27-1 25-42-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 1-8
Punts 4-41.3 4-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 2-15
Time of Possession 31:18 28:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 24-133, Prosise 5-15, Homer 2-7, Wilson 3-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-87, Allen 5-25, Samuel 4-23, Moore 1-10.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 20-26-0-286, Gordon 0-1-1-0. Carolina, Allen 25-41-3-277, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 8-120, Turner 3-26, Hollister 3-23, Metcalf 2-36, Gordon 1-58, Prosise 1-10, J.Brown 1-9, Carson 1-4. Carolina, Moore 8-113, McCaffrey 8-88, Samuel 5-31, Thomas 2-23, Hogan 1-13, Wright 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans