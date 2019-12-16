Seattle puts streak on line vs No. 22 Washington

Seattle (6-5) vs. No. 22 Washington (7-2)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles No. 22 Washington. Seattle is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Washington lost 83-76 loss at home against Gonzaga on Dec. 8.

SQUAD LEADERS: Washington’s Isaiah Stewart has averaged 17 points and 7.9 rebounds while Jaden McDaniels has put up 15 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Redhawks, Terrell Brown has averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Myles Carter has put up 11.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has accounted for 48 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Huskies are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 15 times or fewer and 2-2 when they exceed 15 turnovers. The Redhawks are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-5 on the year when falling short of 73.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Seattle’s Jones has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 33.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 26 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle is ranked second among WAC teams with an average of 73.5 points per game.

