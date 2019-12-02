Listen Live Sports

SEC fines Auburn $250,000 after fans rush field vs Alabama

December 2, 2019 12:05 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field celebrating an Iron Bowl victory.

It’s the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court. The SEC announced the fine Monday, two days after fans almost completely covered the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium following the 11th-ranked Tigers’ 48-45 win over No. 9 Alabama.

Auburn was fined for celebrations after the 2013 Iron Bowl that ended with the “Kick-Six” and after the 2017 upset of No. 1 Alabama that clinched the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.

Fans also stormed the basketball court at Auburn Arena after an upset of Kentucky in 2016.

The SEC fines start at $50,000 for a first offense and go up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent violations.

More AP college football: and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

