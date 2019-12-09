Listen Live Sports

SEC promotes Charlie Hussey to deputy commissioner

December 9, 2019 4:56 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has promoted Charlie Hussey to deputy commissioner.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the promotion on Monday, elevating Hussey from associate commissioner for Network Relations and Chief Operating Officer.

Hussey assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in February 2017, directing and managing the day-to-day operations of the SEC headquarters. He’ll continue those duties.

Hussey will continue to serve as the SEC’s primary liaison with ESPN and the SEC Network for all television and sponsorship matters. A 1999 Mississippi graduate, Hussey has been with the SEC in various capacities since 2000.

