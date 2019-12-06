Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Second-half surge carries South Florida past Dartmouth 63-44

December 6, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins scored 13 points and Ezacuras Dawson III and Antun Maricevic led a second-half surge as South Florida pulled away from Dartmouth 63-44 on Friday night.

Dawson scored nine of his 11 points and Maricevic all 10 of his in the second half when the Bulls (5-4), who led by three at halftime, outscored Dartmouth 37-21.

Ian Sistare, Aaryn Rai and Chris Knight scored eight points each for the Big Green (5-4).

The Bulls took the lead for good in the final four minutes of the first half then had a pair of 10-0 runs during which Dawson scored all of his second-half points and Maricevic eight to go up by 22 with eight minutes left in the game.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified