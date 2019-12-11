Listen Live Sports

Senators-Canadiens Sum

December 11, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Ottawa 0 0 2 0—2
Montreal 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Cousins 4 (Weber, Domi), 13:36 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Montreal, Tatar 11 (Danault, Gallagher), 0:29. 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 11 (Ennis, Chabot), 4:30 (pp). 4, Ottawa, C.Brown 4 (Tkachuk), 13:05.

Overtime_5, Montreal, Chiarot 4 (Domi), 1:11.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 12-14-11_37. Montreal 11-9-8-1_29.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 5; Montreal 1 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 8-8-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Montreal, Primeau 1-1-0 (37-35).

A_21,055 (21,288). T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brian Murphy.

