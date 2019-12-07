Listen Live Sports

Senators-Flyers Sums

December 7, 2019 3:47 pm
 
Ottawa 1 1 1—3
Philadelphia 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 11 (Giroux, Frost), 1:45. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 10 (Pageau, C.Brown), 4:27. 3, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 4 (van Riemsdyk, Pitlick), 6:16. Penalties_Braun, PHI, (interference), 14:07; Voracek, PHI, Major (fighting), 18:43; Paul, OTT, Major (fighting), 18:43.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Duclair 12, 13:18 (sh). Penalties_Farabee, PHI, Major (fighting), 0:19; Pageau, OTT, Major (fighting), 0:19; Hayes, PHI, (hooking), 8:19; Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 12:19.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Provorov 7 (Laughton, Farabee), 3:17. 6, Ottawa, Duclair 13 (DeMelo, Chabot), 15:00. 7, Philadelphia, Laughton 4 (van Riemsdyk, Hayes), 15:11. Penalties_Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 10:36; Tkachuk, OTT, (cross checking), 19:35; Tkachuk, OTT, (roughing), 19:35.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 9-11-10_30. Philadelphia 6-8-7_21.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 5-8-0 (6 shots-4 saves), Nilsson 7-8-1 (15-13). Philadelphia, Hart 10-5-3 (30-27).

A_18,031 (19,543). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

