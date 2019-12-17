Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Lightning Sum

December 17, 2019 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
      
Ottawa 1 2 0 0—3
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 1—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 11, 7:27. 2, Ottawa, Borowiecki 3 (Namestnikov, Tierney), 11:05. 3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 4 (Maroon, Gourde), 17:22.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 13 (Stamkos), 3:32. 5, Ottawa, C.Brown 6 (Brannstrom, Tierney), 4:01. 6, Ottawa, Duclair 19, 15:46.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 7 (Point), 4:41.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-8-7-2_28. Tampa Bay 12-14-9-5_40.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Hogberg 0-1-1 (40 shots-36 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-9-1 (28-25).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted