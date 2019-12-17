Senators-Lightning Sums

Ottawa 1 2 0 0—3 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 1—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 11, 7:27. 2, Ottawa, Borowiecki 3 (Namestnikov, Tierney), 11:05. 3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 4 (Maroon, Gourde), 17:22. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 13 (Stamkos), 3:32. 5, Ottawa, C.Brown 6 (Brannstrom, Tierney), 4:01. 6, Ottawa, Duclair 19, 15:46. Penalties_Vasilevskiy, TB, served by Stamkos, (tripping), 1:23; Tampa Bay bench, served by Verhaeghe (too many men on the ice), 16:32; Tkachuk, OTT, (interference), 17:11.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Stamkos, TB, major (high sticking), 9:51.

Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 7 (Point), 4:41. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-8-7-2_28. Tampa Bay 12-14-9-5_40.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Hogberg 0-1-1 (40 shots-36 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-9-1 (28-25).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Libor Suchanek.

