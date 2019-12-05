Senators-Oilers Sum

Ottawa 0 3 2—5 Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Khaira 6 (Draisaitl, Gagner), 14:09.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Anisimov 3 (White, Namestnikov), 5:15 (pp). 3, Ottawa, C.Brown 3 (Tierney, Hainsey), 5:27. 4, Ottawa, Ennis 8 (DeMelo, C.Brown), 11:42. 5, Edmonton, Klefbom 2 (Gagner, Neal), 17:37 (pp).

Third Period_6, Ottawa, Duclair 11 (Ennis), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Namestnikov 7 (Ennis, Tierney), 11:47.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 4-11-10_25. Edmonton 10-9-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 7.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 5-8-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Edmonton, Smith 7-7-1 (13-11), Koskinen 10-3-2 (12-9).

A_17,162 (18,641). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Travis Toomey.

