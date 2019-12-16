Senators-Panthers Sum

Ottawa 0 1 0—1 Florida 1 5 0—6

First Period_1, Florida, Acciari 6 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 9:42.

Second Period_2, Florida, Acciari 7 (Huberdeau), 1:18. 3, Ottawa, Anisimov 5 (Ennis, L.Brown), 2:05. 4, Florida, Barkov 11 (Huberdeau), 5:41 (pp). 5, Florida, Acciari 8 (Weegar, Ekblad), 10:33. 6, Florida, Matheson 2 (Huberdeau), 15:06. 7, Florida, Toninato 3 (Ekblad), 19:28.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-9-10_30. Florida 12-13-6_31.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Florida 2 of 6.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 9-9-2 (31 shots-25 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 12-9-4 (30-29).

A_10,448 (19,250). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Libor Suchanek.

