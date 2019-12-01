Listen Live Sports

SFA goes up against Arlington Baptist

December 1, 2019 6:30 am
 
Arlington Baptist vs. Stephen F. Austin (6-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be taking on the Patriots of Arlington Baptist. Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 76-57 win over Arkansas State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Kevon Harris has averaged 20.7 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for Stephen F. Austin. Complementing Harris is Gavin Kensmil, who is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MALLARD: Tra Mallard has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Stephen F. Austin put up 97 points and won by 50 over Arlington Baptist when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 3-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Lumberjacks put up 65.6 points per matchup in those eight contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

