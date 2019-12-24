Listen Live Sports

Shabazz carries San Francisco over Fresno State 71-69

December 24, 2019 12:22 am
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including a game-winner with 0.5 seconds left, as San Francisco edged past Fresno State 71-69 on Monday night.

Mustafa Lawrence gave Fresno State a 69-64 lead with 59 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs went scoreless the rest of the way. Shabazz started the 7-0 game-ending run with a 3-pointer and Jamaree Bouyea made two free throws on the Dons’ next possession.

Jordan Ratinho had 13 points for San Francisco (11-3). Charles Minlend added 12 points.

Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (4-8). Lawrence and New Williams each had 12 points.

San Francisco plays Harvard at home next Monday. Fresno State plays UC Riverside at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

