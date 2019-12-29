Listen Live Sports

Shahid scores 19, N. Dakota St. pulls away from Denver 66-55

December 29, 2019 8:46 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 19 points, draining five 3-pointers, as North Dakota State beat Denver 66-55 in a Summit League opener on Sunday.

Tyson Ward added 18 points for North Dakota State (9-5, 1-0), Rocky Kreuser added seven points with 11 rebounds.

The teams battled through a tense first half with five lead changes and six ties, the score knotted at 33 at halftime. Ward scored two early buckets and Shahid buried a 3 as North Dakota State pulled away in the second half, outscoring Denver 33 to a season-low 22.

The Pioneers fell to 20% shooting (6-for-30) and were outscored 12-6 in the paint.

Jase Townsend had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (4-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games. Ade Murkey added 15 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

North Dakota State plays Western Illinois at home on Thursday. Denver faces North Dakota at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

