Sharkey, Samford visit Hawaii

December 14, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Samford (6-5) vs. Hawaii (6-3)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Josh Sharkey and Samford will take on Eddie Stansberry and Hawaii. Sharkey is averaging 16.4 points and 10.6 assists over the last five games. Stansberry has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Samford’s Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has directly created 52 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 53 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Hawaii has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.4 points while giving up 65.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rainbow Warriors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Hawaii has an assist on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) over its previous three outings while Samford has assists on 50 of 91 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams. The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 9.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

