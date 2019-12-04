Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sharks forward Evander Kane fined $5,000 for elbowing

December 4, 2019 2:47 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 for elbowing Washington defenseman Radko Gudas.

Kane was fined the maximum amount under the collective bargaining agreement Wednesday for his hit the previous night against Gudas.

Kane was given a major penalty and game misconduct when he elbowed Gudas with 5:07 remaining in Washington’s 5-2 win over San Jose. Kane avoided any suspension for the infraction.

