Sharks-Lightning Sum

San Jose 0 0 1—1 Tampa Bay 1 2 4—7

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Johnson 6 (Verhaeghe), 3:10.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 8, 12:29. 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 8 (Killorn, Hedman), 19:33 (pp).

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 7 (Killorn, Cirelli), 0:52. 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 7 (Verhaeghe, Stamkos), 3:51. 6, San Jose, Vlasic 5 (E.Karlsson, Meier), 14:44. 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 9 (Killorn, Hedman), 15:36 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe 1 (Maroon, Gourde), 19:35.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 15-15-8_38. Tampa Bay 10-9-19_38.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 2 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 3-4-1 (17 shots-14 saves), Jones 12-10-1 (21-17). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-8-1 (38-37).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.

