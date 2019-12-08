Sharks-Panthers Sum

San Jose 1 0 0—1 Florida 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Florida, Yandle 3 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 4:31 (pp). 2, Florida, Barkov 10 (Huberdeau, Dadonov), 8:15. 3, San Jose, Labanc 8 (E.Karlsson, Kane), 10:13 (pp).

Second Period_4, Florida, Matheson 1 (Ekblad, Vatrano), 6:32.

Third Period_5, Florida, Connolly 14 (Yandle, Hoffman), 10:19 (pp). 6, Florida, Vatrano 7 (Ekblad, Weegar), 18:31.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-12-10_31. Florida 12-10-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Florida 2 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 12-11-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 11-6-4 (31-30).

A_11,340 (19,250). T_2:17.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brad Kovachik.

