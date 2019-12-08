Sharks-Panthers Sums

San Jose 1 0 0—1 Florida 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Florida, Yandle 3 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 4:31 (pp). 2, Florida, Barkov 10 (Huberdeau, Dadonov), 8:15. 3, San Jose, Labanc 8 (E.Karlsson, Kane), 10:13 (pp). Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (hooking), 4:04; Ekblad, FLA, (interference), 9:57.

Second Period_4, Florida, Matheson 1 (Ekblad, Vatrano), 6:32. Penalties_Kane, SJ, Major (fighting), 4:16; Weegar, FLA, Major (fighting), 4:16; Kane, SJ, served by Gregor, (instigator), 4:16; Kane, SJ, Misconduct (instigator), 4:16; Hoffman, FLA, (interference), 18:52.

Third Period_5, Florida, Connolly 14 (Yandle, Hoffman), 10:19 (pp). 6, Florida, Vatrano 7 (Ekblad, Weegar), 18:31. Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, (delay of game), 0:34; Dillon, SJ, (high sticking), 10:12; Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 10:12.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-12-10_31. Florida 12-10-11_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Florida 2 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 12-10-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 10-6-4 (31-30).

T_2:17.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.