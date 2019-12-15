Sharpe carries N. Kentucky over Illinois St. 79-64

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Sharpe had a career-high 30 points as Northern Kentucky got past Illinois State 79-64 on Sunday.

Dantez Walton had 19 points, a career-high seven assists and six rebounds for the Norse (8-3). Leading 43-46 at the half, they held Illinois State to a season-low 28 points in the second half.

Rey Idowu had 14 points for the Redbirds (4-6). Zach Copeland added 13 points.

Northern Kentucky shot 61% in the first half and finished at 53%, the fourth time in five games the Norse shot 50%. Going 11 of 25 from 3-point range was a season-best 44%, with Sharpe going 5 of 8.

A 13-0 run in the second half pushed the lead to 18.

