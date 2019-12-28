Sharpe scores 31 PTs to lead N. Kentucky past Milwaukee

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Sharpe scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and Northern Kentucky won its Horizon League opener with a 74-64 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Sharpe finished two points shy of his career high.

Trevon Faulkner scored 16 and Adrian Nelson tied a career-high with 12 rebounds for the Norse (9-4). Northern Kentucky built a 7-0 lead before the Panthers (5-8, 0-1) used a 14-7 run to tie the score at 14-all when DeAndre Abram made a 3-pointer with 8:28 before halftime.

NKU outscored the Panthers 17-10 for the remainder of the half. Abram’s layup with 4:40 remaining narrowed Milwaukee’s deficit to 57-53 but the Panthers never got closer.

Tejon Lucas led Milwaukee with 24 points and Wil Sessoms scored 11 off the bench. Milwaukee shot 2 of 17 (11.8%) from 3-point range.

