Shelton, N. Arizona visit Montana State

Northern Arizona (6-4, 0-1) vs. Montana State (7-5, 1-0)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Shelton and Northern Arizona will face Harald Frey and Montana State. The sophomore Shelton is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games. Frey, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Montana State’s Frey has averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Shelton has averaged 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while Ted McCree has put up 11.8 points.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Frey has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lumberjacks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Montana State has 38 assists on 75 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three games while Northern Arizona has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Northern Arizona has scored 72 points and allowed 69.6 points over its last five games. Montana State has averaged 70.4 points while allowing 74.4 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.