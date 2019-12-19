Shelton, N. Arizona visit Pepperdine

Northern Arizona (5-2) vs. Pepperdine (6-6)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Shelton and Northern Arizona will battle Colbey Ross and Pepperdine. The sophomore Shelton is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Ross, a junior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Northern Arizona’s Shelton, Brooks DeBisschop and Ted McCree have collectively accounted for 37 percent of all Lumberjacks points this season, although the trio’s production has decreased to 30 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ross has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Pepperdine has scored 82 points per game and allowed 71.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lumberjacks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Waves. Pepperdine has an assist on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is ranked second in the WCC with an average of 72.8 possessions per game. The uptempo Waves have pushed that total to 74.7 possessions per game over their last three games.

