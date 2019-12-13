Shelton, N. Arizona visit Utah Valley

Northern Arizona (4-2) vs. Utah Valley (4-7)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Shelton and Northern Arizona will battle TJ Washington and Utah Valley. The sophomore Shelton is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Washington, a senior, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Utah Valley’s Washington has averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Brandon Averette has put up 11.9 points. For the Lumberjacks, Shelton has averaged 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Bernie Andre has put up 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Shelton has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 61.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Utah Valley is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lumberjacks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Utah Valley has an assist on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Northern Arizona has scored 82.6 points while allowing 62 points over its last five games. Utah Valley has managed 65.8 points while giving up 72.6 over its last five.

