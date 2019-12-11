Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sheppard, Kunkel carry Belmont past Carson-Newman 105-56

December 11, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard scored a career-high18 points as Belmont easily beat Division II Carson-Newman 105-56 on Wednesday night for its fourth-straight home-court victory.

Adam Kunkel added 17 points for the Bruins, while Nick Muszynski chipped in 15 and Tate Pierson added another 12. points for Belmont (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

The 105 points were a season best for Belmont, which also registered a season-high 32 assists. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ 29.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Belmont opponent this season. Additionally, the Bruins forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Zailan Peeler had 13 points for the Eagles. Jaylan McGill added six rebounds.

Advertisement

Belmont plays Kennesaw State at home next Wednesday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein