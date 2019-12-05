Listen Live Sports

Sherfield leads Wichita St. over Cent. Arkansas 95-69

December 5, 2019 10:13 pm
 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had 15 points to lead five Wichita State players in double figures as the Shockers rolled past Central Arkansas 95-69 on Thursday night. Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton, Jaime Echenique and Tyson Etienne added 13 points apiece for the Shockers.

Eddy Kayouloud had 23 points for the Bears (1-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Rylan Bergersen added 14 points.

Wichita State (7-1) matches up against Oklahoma State on the road on Sunday. Central Arkansas plays Utah on the road on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

