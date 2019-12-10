Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shurmur wants to see Jones on field before deciding on QB

December 10, 2019 1:43 pm
 
2 min read
      

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning may have started his final game for the New York Giants.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur on Tuesday said Daniel Jones will return as the starting quarterback once his sprained right ankle heals. The coach added he has not considered giving the-38-year-old Manning a final start at home either this weekend against Miami or in the regular-season finale on Dec. 29 against Philadelphia.

Shurmur said he wants to see how Jones looks Wednesday before considering whether to use the rookie first-round pick against the Dolphins on Sunday. The coach added if Jones is not ready, Manning starts.

After losing his starting job to Jones in mid-September and sitting out the past 10 games, Manning started Monday night in the 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles (6-7) in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Manning threw two first-half touchdown passes to help the Giants (2-11) build a 17-3 lead in what was shaping up as a great feel-good story in a disastrous season.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Eagles spoiled the outcome by rallying in the second half for three touchdowns, the last two coming on Carson Wentz’s passes to Zach Ertz late in the fourth quarter and on the opening possession of overtime.

The setback was the ninth straight for the Giants, tying a franchise record set in 1976.

Shurmur insisted the 22-year-old Jones is his starter when healthy.

“When he is ready to play he will go back in and play,” Shurmur said.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2004, Manning is finishing his 16th season with the Giants. His contract expires at the end of the season. He holds the majority of the team’s passing records.

There are some who believe Manning should be given a chance to start one more game at home.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

“I haven’t really thought of that, and that’s not something we have discussed,” said Shurmur, who has posted a 7-22 record in less than two seasons in New York.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon