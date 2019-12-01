Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Silins hits 1 of 2 foul shots and Florida Atlantic sinks UIC

December 1, 2019 8:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Karlis Silins’ free throw with a second left gave Florida Atlantic a 71-70 win over UIC on Sunday in a Boca Raton Beach Classic contest.

Silins made one of two foul shots following a put-back attempt of an offensive rebound. The teams exchanged timeouts, and on the Flames inbounds attempt, Godwin Boahen was whistled for a foul to end the game.

Sixty seconds before that, Florida Atlantic’s Jailyn Ingram buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 70-apiece.

Cornelius Taylor lead the Owls (4-3) with 19 points and Ingram scored 10. Silins scored eight points, with six rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Advertisement

Boahen led the Flames (2-6) with 18 points and Tarkus Ferguson scored 16.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle