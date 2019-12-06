Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Simmons delivers game-winning play as Bryant edges Columbia

December 6, 2019 10:05 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Mikail Simmons’ steal and dunk with 7 seconds remaining lifted Bryant to a 67-65 victory over Columbia on Friday night.

Simmons stole a pass in his own backcourt, dribbled up court, went behind his back to avoid a defender, then dunked as he was fouled. He missed his free throw and Columbia missed a 3-point try, giving Bryant the narrow victory.

The Bulldogs scored the final four points of a tightly contested game. Hall Elisias made two free throws with 37 seconds remaining. Neither team led by more than four points in the final 11 minutes.

Columbia’s Randy Brumant had a double-double with career highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds. Mike Smith added 22 points and seven assists for the Lions (3-7).

Adam Grant had 20 points and Simmons finished with 12 for Bryant (6-4), which has won four in a row at home. Elisias had eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for the Bulldogs.

Columbia plays at Duquesne on Monday. Bryant is at Fordham on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

