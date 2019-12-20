Simms, Clemson host Yale

Yale (9-3) vs. Clemson (5-5)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Paul Atkinson and Yale will take on Aamir Simms and Clemson. Atkinson has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Simms is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Simms has averaged 12.3 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Tevin Mack is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are led by Atkinson, who is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Yale has won its last three road games, scoring 74 points, while allowing 65.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Clemson has 26 assists on 56 field goals (46.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Yale has assists on 60 of 85 field goals (70.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is rated second among Ivy League teams with an average of 75.1 points per game.

