SIUE squares off against Lindenwood-Belleville

December 27, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Lindenwood-Belleville vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-10)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars will be taking on the Lynx of NAIA member Lindenwood-Belleville. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville lost 81-55 on the road against Detroit in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Zeke Moore has averaged 11.8 points for the Cougars, while Tyresse Williford has recorded 9.1 points per game.MIGHTY MOORE: Through 12 games, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore has connected on 34.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 2-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Cougars put up 71.6 points per matchup across those 10 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

