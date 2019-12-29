Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smellie scores 21 to lift Idaho St. past Idaho 62-60

December 29, 2019 1:14 am
 
< a min read
      

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Austin Smellie had a career-high 21 points as Idaho State edged past Idaho 62-60 on Saturday night.

Tarik Cool had 18 points for Idaho State (4-6, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Chidi Udengwu added six points and 10 rebounds. Jared Stutzman had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Chier Maker, the Bengals’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was 0-for-11 shooting and held scoreless for the first time this season.

Trevon Allen had 18 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (4-8, 0-1). Scott Blakney added 12 points. Quinton Forrest had seven rebounds.

Advertisement

Idaho State matches up against Eastern Washington at home on Monday. Idaho matches up against Weber State on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama