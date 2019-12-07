Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Smith carries Texas A&M-CC over St. Mary’s (TX) 81-53

December 7, 2019 7:33 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Myles Smith had 20 points and eight rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi romped past St. Mary’s (TX) 81-53 on Saturday.

Elijah Schmidt had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-5), which held the Rattlers to 18 second-half points. Jashawn Talton-Thomas added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Markques Houston had 10 points for the Rattlers.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Texas A&M on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

