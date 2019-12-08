Smith, Columbia visit Duquesne

Columbia (3-7) vs. Duquesne (7-0)

Coach Scott Lang Court, Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Mike Smith and Columbia will battle Sincere Carry and Duquesne. The senior Smith has scored 33 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.8 over his last five games. Carry, a sophomore, is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Smith is averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the charge for the Lions. Randy Brumant is also a primary contributor, putting up 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by Carry, who is averaging 13 points and 4.9 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Smith has made or assisted on 59 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. Smith has accounted for 27 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-6 when it allows at least 65 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

TWO STREAKS: Columbia has dropped its last six road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 70.5 points during those contests. Duquesne has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 54.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duquesne defense has allowed only 57.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Dukes 12th among Division I teams. The Columbia offense has averaged 66 points through 10 games (ranked 235th, nationally).

