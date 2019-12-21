Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith, Crowley lead Georgia Southern past UT Arlington 77-74

December 21, 2019 4:31 pm
 
1 min read
      

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ike Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds and led a big second-half rally as Georgia Southern defeated UT Arlington 77-74 on Saturday.

After UT Arlington led 41-30 at halftime Georgia Southern scored 47 points in the second half as Smith made 6 of 8 from the field and scored 14 points.

Georgia Southern led for most of the final seven minutes but a 3-pointer by David Azore lifted UT Arlington into a 72-all tie with 49 seconds to go. Georgia Southern’s Isaiah Crowley responded with a 3-point play and the Eagles held on to win.

Four other players scored in double figure for the Eagles (8-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Quan Jackson and Elijah McCadden added 12 points apiece, and Calvin Wishart and Trevion Lamar chipped in 11 points each.

Advertisement

Azore scored a career-high 33 points and had 12 rebounds for the Mavericks (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference), who have now lost five games in a row. Brian Warren scored a season-high 28 points. Jabari Narcis had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Georgia Southern plays at Georgia on Monday. Texas-Arlington plays at Arkansas State on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end