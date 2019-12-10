Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith Jr. lifts Grambling St. past Louisiana-Monroe 66-61

December 10, 2019 10:42 pm
 
1 min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Ivy Smith Jr. posted 15 points and Grambling State edged Louisiana-Monroe 66-61 on Tuesday night.

JD Williams made a layup with 1:26 to play to pull Louisiana-Monroe within 62-62 before Smith hit a jumper late in the shot clock to push the lead back to three.

Trevell Cunningham then stole the ball and raced to the other end for a layup to push the lead to 66-61 with a half-minute to go. The Warhawks missed their next shot but got the rebound and turned the ball over, allowing the Tigers to pull out the win.

A 23-8 lead in the middle of the second half allow Grambling to erase a seven-point deficit to take a 58-50 lead with 7:27 to play.

Advertisement

DeVante Jackson had 12 points for Grambling State (5-5) and Kelton Edwards added 11.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Jalen Hodge had 22 points for the Warhawks (4-3). Williams and Michael Ertel combined for 23 points, almost 13 below their combined averages on 7 for 22 shooting.

Grambling State plays Rust College at home on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Stephen F. Austin on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia