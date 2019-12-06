Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith leads Georgia Southern past Carver College 100-70

December 6, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ike Smith had 17 points to lead six Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles rolled past Carver College 100-70 on Friday night.

Elijah McCadden and Quan Jackson added 13 points apiece for the Eagles. Eito Yuminami and Trey Dawkins chipped in 11 points each. McCadden also had seven steals for the Eagles.

Georgia Southern has scored 100 points twice this season, beating Reinhardt 109-55 on Nov. 8.

Jessy Haynes had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars. Antonio Gardner added 12 points. He also had nine turnovers but only three assists. Jhonny Lutula had 10 points.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified