Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith leads Murray St. over Kennesaw State 74-38

December 16, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had a season-high 21 points as Murray State routed Kennesaw State 74-38 on Monday night.

Anthony Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Demond Robinson added 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Jaiveon Eaves had six assists for the home team.

The Owls’ 38 points on 24.4 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Murray State opponent this season. Murray State was 26 of 62 from the field (42%).

Ugo Obineke had 13 points for the Owls (1-9). Tyler Hooker added 12 points. Pietro Agostini had eight rebounds.

Advertisement

Terrell Burden, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Owls, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 9).

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Murray State plays Evansville on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State matches up against Belmont on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached