Smith scores 14 to lead UCF over Sacred Heart 76-65

December 15, 2019 4:15 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Collin Smith had 14 points as Central Florida beat Sacred Heart 76-65 on Sunday.

Darin Green Jr. had 12 points for UCF (8-2), which earned its fifth straight win. Ceasar DeJesus added 11 points. Dre Fuller Jr. had 10 points for the home team.

Sacred Heart scored 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jare’l Spellman had 14 points for the Pioneers (6-5), whose four-game winning streak was broken. E.J. Anosike added 12 points. Cameron Parker had 10 points.

Central Florida takes on Bethune-Cookman at home on Wednesday. Sacred Heart matches up against Holy Cross on the road next Sunday.

