Smith scores 24 to lead E. Illinois over Milwaukee 75-68

December 14, 2019 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mack Smith matched his season high with 24 points as Eastern Illinois beat Milwaukee 75-68 on Saturday night.

George Dixon had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Eastern Illinois (6-4). Marvin Johnson added seven rebounds. JaQualis Matlock had seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Darius Roy had 24 points for Milwaukee (5-6), which has now lost four games in a row. Josh Thomas added 13 points and eight rebounds. Te’Jon Lucas had 11 points.

Eastern Illinois takes on Western Illinois on the road on Monday. Milwaukee plays Wisconsin on the road next Saturday.

