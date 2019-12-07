Listen Live Sports

Smith scores 25 to lift Vermont past Towson 55-38

December 7, 2019 9:56 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith had a season-high 25 points as Vermont topped Towson 55-38 on Saturday night.

Anthony Lamb had 15 points and nine rebounds for Vermont (7-4). Ben Shungu added seven rebounds.

The Tigers’ 38 points on 24.5 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Vermont opponent this season.

Brian Fobbs had six rebounds for the Tigers (4-5). Nakye Sanders added eight rebounds.

Vermont matches up against UNC Greensboro at home next Wednesday. Towson takes on Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

