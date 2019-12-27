Smith, Texas A&M-CC visit Nebraska

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-8) vs. Nebraska (5-7)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Myles Smith and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will go up against Cam Mack and Nebraska. The junior M. Smith has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. Mack, a sophomore, is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors. M. Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Nolan Bertain have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 85 percent of all Islanders points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mack has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-7 when it allows at least 63 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last four road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 71.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the country. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 265th among Division I teams).

