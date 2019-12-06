SMU puts streak on line vs Georgetown

Georgetown (5-3) vs. SMU (8-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks for its ninth straight victory of the season as it faces Georgetown. Georgetown beat Oklahoma State by seven on the road on Wednesday. SMU is coming off a 77-51 win at home against Northwestern State on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Omer Yurtseven is averaging 16 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Hoyas. Mac McClung is also a big contributor, putting up 14.5 points per game. The Mustangs have been led by Isiaha Mike, who is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 51.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

STREAK SCORING: SMU has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 58.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hoyas. SMU has 54 assists on 86 field goals (62.8 percent) over its past three outings while Georgetown has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough SMU defense has held opponents to 59.6 points per game, the 25th-lowest mark in Division I. Georgetown has allowed an average of 74.5 points through eight games (ranking the Hoyas 213th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.