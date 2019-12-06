Listen Live Sports

Snowboarder/ski racer Ester Ledecka wins World Cup downhill

December 6, 2019 5:58 pm
 
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Czech Republic racer Ester Ledecka, who also competes in snowboarding, made a charge from late in the field to win her first World Cup competition on the ski side.

The 26th racer to take the course, Ledecka finished in 1 minute, 31.87 seconds to capture the women’s season-opening downhill competition Friday. The 24-year-old Ledecka edged Corinne Suter of Switzerland by 0.35 seconds on a snowy afternoon. Stephanie Venier of Austria wound up third, while three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin took 10th.

If Ledecka’s surge from back in the pack sounds familiar, it’s because Ledecka made a similar run — wearing bib No. 26 — at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics when she captured a stunning gold medal in the super-G. She then followed that by winning the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding to become the first athlete to win two golds at the same Winter Games using two different types of equipment.

Ledecka dabbles in both ski and snowboard competitions. Her best finish on the Alpine side before this race was seventh in a 2017 downhill race in Lake Louise. She’s won 17 World Cup races in the snowboard realm.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

