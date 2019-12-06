Southeast Mo. squares up against Drake

Southeast Missouri (3-5) vs. Drake (7-2)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri squares up against Drake in a non-conference matchup. Drake won at home against Milwaukee 56-53 on Tuesday, while Southeast Missouri fell 73-64 at Abilene Christian on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sophomores Sage Tolbert and Alex Caldwell have led the Redhawks. Tolbert has averaged 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Caldwell has put up 10.9 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Roman Penn and Liam Robbins, who are scoring 9.9 and 9.9 per game, respectively.TERRIFIC TOLBERT: In eight appearances this season, Southeast Missouri’s Tolbert has shot 61.2 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Drake is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Bulldogs are 2-2 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

TWO STREAKS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Drake has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 55.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Redhawks have averaged 22.9 free throws per game.

