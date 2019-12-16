Southland play starts for Incarnate Word, Central Ark.

Incarnate Word (3-7, 0-0) vs. Central Arkansas (1-9, 0-0)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word and Central Arkansas meet in the first Southland game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Incarnate Word finished with one win and 17 losses, while Central Arkansas won nine games and lost 11.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Vincent Miszkiewicz, Keaston Willis, Drew Lutz, Dwight Murray Jr. and Augustine Ene have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 59 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EDDY: Eddy Kayouloud has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Incarnate Word’s Willis has attempted 55 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 10 for 24 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bears have averaged 25.7 free throws per game.

