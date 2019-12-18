Listen Live Sports

Spencer scores 17 to lead La Salle past Wagner 74-60

December 18, 2019 10:20 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Spencer registered 17 points as La Salle topped Wagner 74-60 on Wednesday night.

Sherif Kenney had 13 points for La Salle (7-3). Isiah Deas added 13 points and Saul Phiri had seven rebounds.

Alex Morales had 17 points for the Seahawks (2-7), who have now lost four straight. Ja’Mier Fletcher added 12 points and Nigel Jackson 10.

La Salle takes on Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Saturday. Wagner matches up against Army at home on Saturday.

